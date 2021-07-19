© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Man charged with animal cruelty after machete attack on dog

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 19, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT
Photo: Marliese Streefland
Photo: Marliese Streefland

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after investigators said he attacked and seriously wounded a dog with a machete.

An affidavit by a Volusia County sheriff’s deputy says 46-year-old Richard Nelson injured the dog during a confrontation earlier this month outside a New Smyrna Beach home.

Nelson is also charged with falsely telling deputies he acted in self-defense when the dog attacked him.

Court records show Nelson was arrested Friday and released on his own recognizance the next day. No attorney is listed to speak for Nelson, who authorities say has no fixed address.

Central Florida Newsmacheteanimal crueltyanimal abusedog
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
