DeSantis Signs Legislation To Boost Florida Wildlife Corridor

By Amy Green
Published July 19, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT
Seminole State Forest is part of a wildlife corridor extending from the Wekiva Basin to Ocala National Forest. Photo by Amy Green
Gov. Ron DeSantis was in central Florida on Monday to sign a bill into law aimed at boosting land conservation along the Florida Wildlife Corridor. 

DeSantis signed the measure using seven ceremonial pens at the Disney Wilderness Preserve, which is situated in the Everglades’ headwaters. 

The measure is aimed at protecting fragile watersheds and imperiled species like the Florida panther by preventing the fragmentation of natural lands. Here’s conservationist Carlton Ward.  

“Florida, as we’ve heard, has been leading the country in land conservation with programs like Florida Forever. And through this Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, through this framework, we will be the national and global example of what is possible for nature and economies together.” 

The bill also is aimed at rescuing the Little Wekiva River, which has grown clogged with silt as central Florida’s construction boom continues. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
