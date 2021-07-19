© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cheers! Florida city may legalize public alcohol drinking

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 19, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Photo: Bence Boros
Photo: Bence Boros

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The city that is home to the University of Florida may allow people to drink legally from open containers in public places such as sidewalks.

The Gainesville Sun reports that the city commission plans a vote Monday on whether to allow open drinking on city property or right of way.

If the measure passes, a second commission vote would be required to make it final.

Gainesville adopted a similar temporary rule in September as a response to the business downturn triggerd by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new measure would make that ordinance permanent.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details