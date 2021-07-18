© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Protesters seek help dealing with fish-killing red tide

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 18, 2021 at 3:32 AM EDT
Dead fish are visible in the water at North Shore Park on Friday in St. Petersburg. The Sunshine City has become the epicenter of Tampa Bay's ongoing Red Tide crisis, and no one can say when it will get better. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid the stench of dead fish, protesters marched along Florida's Tampa Bay to call for state assistance in dealing with a growing outbreak of harmful red tide.

More than 100 people took part in the event Saturday along the St. Petersburg waterfront shouting, “Save our bay, make polluters pay."

The protesters want Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency to provide more resources.

The governor’s office says such a declaration isn't necessary and that sufficient state grant money is available.

Experts have blamed the outbreak on a phosphate operation's leak in which more than 200 million gallons of contaminated water were dumped into the bay.

Central Florida Newsfish killsred tide
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
