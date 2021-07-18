© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Police: Trolley accident in Florida injures 12 people

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 18, 2021 at 3:40 AM EDT
Photo: Karo Kujanpaa
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say 12 people have been injured in an accident involving a trolley that typically ferries tourists around historic St. Augustine, Florida.

All 12 were hospitalized Saturday, including one flown to a larger nearby medical center, said Chris Pacetti, operations chief for the St. Augustine Fire Department.

The St. Augustine Record reported that the Old Town Trolley overturned about 11 a.m. while trying to make a turn at an intersection.

Police say the trolleys are typically slow-moving and the accident is under investigation. St. Augustine police spokesman Dee Brown said officials are investigating the crash and aren’t yet sure what caused it.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
