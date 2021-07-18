© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 18, 2021 at 3:36 AM EDT
Photo: Marek Studzinski

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said Saturday that 36-year-old Theresa Velasquez was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Her body was recovered July 8. She becomes the 95th fatality identified in the collapse.

Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company. She had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

