© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida boaters could risk fines, prison by going to Cuba

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 17, 2021 at 2:34 AM EDT
Photo: Juan Luis Ozaez
Photo: Juan Luis Ozaez

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is warning organizers planning to launch a flotilla next week from South Florida to waters near Cuba that they could risk breaking the law.

The department said in an advisory Thursday that boaters intending to enter Cuban territorial waters must get permission from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Violators risk facing fines of $25,000 a day and 10 years in prison.

According to Osdany Veloz, an organizer of the boaters, the goal of next Monday’s planned trip is to go to international waters near the island, but not cross into Cuban waters, to let island residents know they have supporters in South Florida.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details