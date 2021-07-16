© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Wildwood man among 16 charged in Unforgiven federal racketeering case

By Joe Byrnes
Published July 16, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT
A Wildwood man and 15 others are charged with violent crimes in a federal racketeering indictment against members of the Florida white supremacist prison gang Unforgiven.

Forty-two-year-old Joshua Hall, aka “K9,” is charged with kidnapping and assault.

The federal indictment was filed under seal in Tampa on July 1.

It describes a gang that aims to propagate its so-called "Aryan Philosophy;" resist the "victimization of Whites" in Florida prisons; and expand its power through indoctrination, business, politics, threats and violence.

Prosecutors say its political branch was named "Route 21" to hide its racist roots. 

Unforgiven has engaged in murder, drug-dealing, kidnapping and robbery, the indictment says. Members take an oath to their own constitution, punishing so-called "traitors" severely.

Prosecutors say the gang tried using corrupt officers and state workers to get information and smuggle stuff into prison.

One of the 16 charged, 35-year-old David Howell of Loxahatchee is accused of assaulting protestors with a weapon in June 2020 during a Peace Walk for Black Lives.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
