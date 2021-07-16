© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Recovery effort at collapsed building could end soon

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 16, 2021 at 1:14 AM EDT
Photo: Mike Labrum

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The recovery efforts for a South Florida condo building that collapsed last month might be coming to an end soon.

Miami-Dade police identified four more victims of the Surfside condo collapse Thursday, meaning that 90 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified.

County officials have been able to account for 240 people connected to the building, with eight people still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.”

If seven of those missing are matched to the seven still-unidentified remains, search teams would be looking for one more missing person.

Officials have not confirmed that scenario nor said when the search would be complete.

