© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney opening campus in Florida, moving some SoCal workers

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 16, 2021 at 1:14 AM EDT
Photo: Brian McGowan
Photo: Brian McGowan

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. says it plans to build a new regional campus in central Florida to house at least 2,000 professional employees who will be relocating from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.

In a letter to employees, a Disney official said Thursday that the move would allow creative and business teams to be better integrated.

The company already has a massive theme park resort, Walt Disney World, located outside Orlando, Florida.

The workers who will be asked to relocate will likely be in the company's theme park division.

Tags
Central Florida NewsDisneywalt disney world
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details