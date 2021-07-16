DeSantis presses Biden to help keep internet flowing in Cuba

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials are pressing the White House to support efforts to preserve internet service to antigovernment protesters in Cuba.

The Republican governor says it is important to do so to allow images of dissent to continue to stream unabated from the authoritarian nation.

The White House says the Biden administration did not have an immediate assessment of the governor's proposal.

Meanwhile, two Florida men were arrested during a protest in support of the demonstrations and are being held on charges related to the state’s new so-called anti-riot law.