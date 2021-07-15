© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Researchers Discover New Deadly Disease For Gopher Tortoises

By Amy Green
Published July 15, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT
Gopher tortoise. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Veterinary researchers at the University of Florida say they have discovered a new pathogen that is fatal for gopher tortoises. 

Researchers discovered the pathogen in three wild gopher tortoises in north central Florida. 

After the animals fell seriously ill, the new bacteria was found in their noses. Two of the tortoises died, and the third had to be euthanized.

Gopher tortoises are protected under the Endangered Species Act in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. The species is a candidate for protection in Florida. 

The animals are important because their burrows provide shelter for hundreds of other creatures. 

The researchers speculate another invasive reptile might have introduced the pathogen. 

They also believe warming temperatures associated with climate change might be weakening the tortoises immune systems, making them more susceptible to disease. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts.
