© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

BLM activists question equal exercise of Florida protest law

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 15, 2021 at 1:28 AM EDT
Photo: Mattia Faloretti
Photo: Mattia Faloretti

MIAMI (AP) — Some Black Lives Matter activists say a double standard is being used as protesters in Florida block busy roadways this week in support of Cubans demonstrating for regime change.

There has been limited action taken by law enforcement against them, despite a new law that enhances penalties against disruptions by protesters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year signed into law a measure that enhances penalties against demonstrators who turn violent and creates new criminal penalties for those who organize demonstrations that get out of hand.

Provisions of the law also put in place new rules that makes it a felony to block some roadways.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details