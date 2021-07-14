The City of Orlando Will Hold A COVID-19 Rental Assistance Webinar on Thursday Ahead of the End of the CDC Eviction Moratorium

The City of Orlando is holding a virtual rental assistance webinar on Thursday ahead of the CDC eviction moratorium expiring at the end of July. Eligible residents can get 12 months of rental assistance through the city’s program.

City employees and partners KPMG and Indelible will lead the virtual session on the city’s rental assistance program from 12 until 1 pm on Thursday.

Residents will learn how to submit a successful application and can ask any questions they might have about the process.

In order to be eligible for assistance, a family of four must make at or below $61,050 a year and must be able to provide proof they were negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Priority will be given to families of four who make at or less than $38,150 a year.

People must register ahead of time onthe City of Orlando website to receive the Zoom link to the session.

The city will also hold two-in person lunch & learn sessions on July 20th and 21st from 12 to 1:30 pm and then again from 6 to 7:30 pm.