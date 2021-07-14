© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida School Standards Targeted for Revision

By WMFE Staff
Published July 14, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: CDC
Photo: CDC

Florida’s State Board of Education on Wednesday will consider adopting a wide-ranging overhaul of curriculum standards across multiple subjects in public schools, including guidelines for teaching civics and government courses and Holocaust education.
The proposed revision of social studies standards comes after a series of moves by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature aimed at emphasizing patriotism in civics instruction. DeSantis on Tuesday visited an Orlando charter school to tout 106 million dollars toward civics education initiatives, including boosting training for teachers in civics instruction with the promise of a 3,000 dollar bonus from the state for educators who complete it. “It doesn’t matter whether some will go into business or medicine or construction or hospitality, but everyone is going to be called upon to exercise the duties of citizenship.” DeSantis says the money for the civics initiative will come from federal coronavirus relief funds. Lawmakers passed two civics education bills during the legislative session that ended April 30th, including one measure requiring state college and university students to take a civic literacy course and exam as a graduation requirement.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsEducationschoolsVaccine
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details