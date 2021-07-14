© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
"Hamilton" star speaks on the musical and its legacy ahead of Jacksonville performance

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published July 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT
hamilton-dixon-ndc-screenshot

The Broadway smash “Hamilton” is coming to Jacksonville for a three-week run beginning in late September.

The musical has performances from September 29th to October 17th at Jacksonville’s Times-Union Center.

WMFE's Nicole Darden Creston spoke with Jared Dixon, who plays the central character of Aaron Burr in the touring production.

He says the musical and its subject matter reflect issues from the time of the Founding Fathers that carry through the present.

Click Play Audio to hear their conversation.

 

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
