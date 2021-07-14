"Hamilton" star speaks on the musical and its legacy ahead of Jacksonville performance

The Broadway smash “Hamilton” is coming to Jacksonville for a three-week run beginning in late September.

The musical has performances from September 29th to October 17th at Jacksonville’s Times-Union Center.

WMFE's Nicole Darden Creston spoke with Jared Dixon, who plays the central character of Aaron Burr in the touring production.

He says the musical and its subject matter reflect issues from the time of the Founding Fathers that carry through the present.

Click Play Audio to hear their conversation.