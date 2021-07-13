Summerfield man sentenced to six months for Capitol riot, will be released this week

A Summerfield man pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor for his part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

[caption id="attachment_172117" align="alignleft" width="320"]

A mugshot of Michael Curzio from the Marion County Jail.[/caption]

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Thomas Curzio was sentenced to six months in prison. But he has been in custody since his arrest in Marion County on Jan. 14 and will be released on Wednesday.

Curzio previously served time in Florida for attempted murder and, while in prison, joined a violent white supremacist gang. He has tattoos of Nazi images.

His lawyer argued that he joined the gang only to survive in prison.

Unlike many, Curzio is not accused of committing violent acts while in the Capitol, and pleaded guilty to parading or demonstrating in the Capitol building.

The Associated Press reports that he is the first person sentenced to time behind bars among more than 500 people charged with a federal crime in the Capitol attack.

A Justice Department list of Capitol riot arrests has Florida leading all states with 53. But Texas and Pennsylvania are close behind.