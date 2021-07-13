© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Nesting Sea Turtles In Florida Are Smaller. Researchers Don't Know Why

By Amy Green
Published July 13, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
Photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.

A new study shows that nesting sea turtles on Florida beaches are getting smaller. 

Researchers don’t know why. 

The University of Central Florida study shows that nesting loggerheads decreased in size on average by about an inch. 

For green sea turtles, it was an inch and a half. 

Researchers think juvenile turtles might be growing more slowly because they are having a harder time finding food as a result of habitat degradation or competition from other turtles.

The researchers discovered the trend by comparing the shell lengths of nearly 10,000 loggerheads and 3,000 green sea turtles. 

The measurements were collected at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge over a 37-year period, ending in 2019. 

The refuge is a globally significant sea turtle nesting site. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
