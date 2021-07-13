© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hope & Help Offers Free, COVID-19 Vaccines Along with STI Testing

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT
Photo: Hannah Busing

Orange County residents can get tested for STIs and vaccinated against COVID at Hope & Help in Winter Park.

Free, confidential STI testing for HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis C is always available at Hope & Help. 

But now residents can also get the COVID-19 vaccine while they’re waiting on their results at the clinic. 

Vaccines are free but appointments are necessary as shots are limited in supply. No appointments are needed, and walk-ups are encouraged for STI testing. 

While at the clinic, people can also sign up to receive a free, monthly supply of condoms along with literature on how to practice safe sex. 

The Winter Park facility is open from 8 am until 5 pm Monday through Friday.

Anyone interested can call 407-645-2577 for more information and to make a vaccine appointment.

