Goodwill Looking to Hire at all 21 of its Orange County Stores at Virtual Job Fair on Wednesday

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 13, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT
Photo: Megan Lee

Goodwill is looking to fill dozens of jobs at its Orange County locations at a virtual job fair on Wednesday.

The jobs are available in all six counties that Goodwill operates in, but the job fair will focus on filling vacancies at the nonprofit’s 21 Orange County stores. 

Positions range from entry- to managerial level jobs in HR, transportation, warehouse and retail. 

Applicants should register to attend the career fair at goodwillcfl.org.

Part of the registration process includes submitting a completed online application and uploading a current resume.

Recruiters will be conducting interviews and offering on-the-spot jobs at the fair between 10 am and 2 pm. 

