Florida suspect in Haiti president killing deepens mystery

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 13, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Tim Wildsmith
Photo: Tim Wildsmith

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The arrest of a failed Florida businessman in the assassination of Haiti’s president has deepened the mystery in an already convoluted plot.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon is a 62-year-old Haitian who expressed a desire to lead his country in a YouTube video.

But he is unknown in Haitian political circles, and those who know him suggest he was duped in by whoever masterminded the assassination of Jovenel Moïse.

The head of Haiti’s police on Sunday accused Sanon of working with those who plotted and participated in Moïse’s killing, but gave no information on the purported masterminds.

Central Florida NewsHaiti
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
