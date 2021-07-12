© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pop-Up Vaccination Sites Open at Community Centers in the Orlando Area Starting Today

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT
Photo: Danielle Prieur
Photo: Danielle Prieur

The first of seven, one-day pop-up vaccination sites has opened today at Engelwood Neighborhood Center. 

Eligible residents can choose from the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines today at the “I Got My Shot” trailer parked at the center from 2:30 to 5 pm.

The trailer’s next stop will be the Rosemont Neighborhood Center from 2:30 to 5 pm on Tuesday. 

Mayor Buddy Dyer says it’s crucial to make sure as many schoolkids as possible get the vaccine before August.

“Um, it’s important that we give them enough time to have a couple of weeks so that they can get both doses and be fully vaccinated.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/13013_DYER_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Dyer says the choice is simple-get vaccinated and stay safe back in the classroom.

“Going back to school is coming right up. It’s the middle part of July. So three or four weeks to go. So, get vaccinated.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/13014_DYER_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Children 12 to 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine whereas students 18 and older can get the J & J shot.

A parent or guardian must give permission in order for their child to get the shot. 

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details