Midway Through 2021, Manatee Deaths Set New Annual Record

By Amy Green
Published July 12, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS

More manatees have died already this year than in any other year in Florida’s recorded history, primarily from starvation due to the loss of seagrass beds.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 841 manatee deaths were recorded this year through July 2.

That breaks the previous record of 830 that died in 2013 because of an outbreak of toxic red tide.

More than half of the manatee deaths are in the Indian River Lagoon and its surrounding areas in Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Some biologists believe water pollution is killing the seagrass beds in the area.

Central Florida NewsmanateesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
