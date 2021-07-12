© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Magic finalize hiring of Mavs assistant Mosley as head coach

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 12, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Markus Spiske
Photo: Markus Spiske

Jamahl Mosley has agreed to become the new coach of the Orlando Magic.

The team announced the move Sunday giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club.

Mosley becomes the 14th coach in Magic history. He replaces Steve Clifford, who left Orlando by mutual agreement after three seasons and two playoff appearances.

The 42-year-old Mosley has spent the last 15 years as an assistant in Denver, Cleveland and Dallas. The last seven seasons were with the Mavericks, and his name has been discussed as a candidate in coaching searches for some time.

Central Florida NewsOrlando Magicbasketball
