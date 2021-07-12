Florida woman seeks to find missing dog after fatal crash

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida woman is hoping that someone has found a 2-year-old dog that bolted from his family’s car after a fatal crash a month ago.

The Shih Tuz named Alfred ran from his family’s SUV after it was rear-ended by a pickup truck early in the morning of June 4.

Valerie Boldt of DeLand created a Facebook profile under the name “HelpBring AlfredHome.” Troopers say the SUV's driver and a 13-year-old girl died in the June 4 crash.

Some people reported seeing the dog walking along the road. Boldt says she hopes someone will return him to the family.