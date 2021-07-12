© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Frozen Sing-A-Long and Other Holiday Favorites Return to Disney's Orlando Parks This November

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 12, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Winter celebrations are back at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando after a pause last year during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Entertainment and decorations will ring in the holidays starting Nov. 12 at all four theme parks. 

A new ticketed event called “Disney Very Merriest After Hours” will roll out at Magic Kingdom Nov. 8 through Dec. 21.

The four-hour long event will feature “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks,” costumed characters, holiday music and décor with COVID protections in place.

While the “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” at Hollywood Studios and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will return to the parks this year.

At Disney Springs, the Christmas Tree Stroll will make a comeback with Disney-themed trees from Christmases past and present along with new creations in honor of Disney’s 50th.

More details and updates can be found on the Disney Parks blog.

Central Florida NewsDisney Parkswinter holidaysDisneyDisney WorldChristmas
Danielle Prieur
