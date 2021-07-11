© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in Cuban boat capsize

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 11, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard on Saturday ended the search for nine Cubans missing from a boat that capsized off Florida’s coast.

The search encompassed more than 7,400 square miles (19,000 square kilometers) over 192 hours since the capsized boat was reported Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that 13 people were rescued about 26 miles (42 kilometers) southeast of Key West.

Cubans intercepted at sea are generally returned to their home country.

Central Florida NewsCoast GuardimmigrationCuba
Danielle Prieur
