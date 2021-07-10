© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Cat from collapsed building found alive, returned to family

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 10, 2021 at 4:08 AM EDT
Photo: Hannah Troupe
Photo: Hannah Troupe

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a cat that had lived on the ninth floor of a South Florida condo building before it collapsed last month has been found and returned to its family.

Gina Nicole Vlasek, co-founder of The Kitty Campus, posted on Facebook that a black cat resembling Binx was found near the rubble of the Surfside building Thursday night and brought to the group’s nearby facility in Miami Beach.

Vlasek says a former Champlain Towers South resident visited The Kitty Campus on Friday and confirmed that the feline was hers.

