© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials: 7 penguins die at Florida Aquarium

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 9, 2021 at 2:52 AM EDT
Photo: Joel Herzog
Photo: Joel Herzog

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say seven African penguins have died at The Florida Aquarium.

The Tampa facility announced Thursday that initial necropsy results were inconclusive, but a veterinary team is conducting further medical tests and evaluations to determine a possible cause.

Officials say The Florida Aquarium’s remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock observation and care.

The African penguin colony has lived at The Florida Aquarium since 2006.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details