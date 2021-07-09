Florida Python Challenge Kicks Off

Starting Friday, people will be scouring the Florida wilderness for pythons. It's all part of the state’s Python Challenge.

Burmese Pythons are an invasive species that gobble up the state’s native wildlife. They can also lay up to 100 eggs at one time. The Florida Python Challenge was created to help get rid of the snake. Last year, participants removed 80 Burmese Pythons from the Everglades. Those interested must take and pass an online quiz before registering to compete. Prizes will be awarded for the most pythons caught and the longest python caught.