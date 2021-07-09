© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Python Challenge Kicks Off

By WMFE Staff
Published July 9, 2021 at 2:47 AM EDT
Pythons can have 30 to 60 hatchlings at a time. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Pythons can have 30 to 60 hatchlings at a time. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Starting Friday, people will be scouring the Florida wilderness for pythons. It's all part of the state’s Python Challenge.
Burmese Pythons are an invasive species that gobble up the state’s native wildlife. They can also lay up to 100 eggs at one time. The Florida Python Challenge was created to help get rid of the snake. Last year, participants removed 80 Burmese Pythons from the Everglades. Those interested must take and pass an online quiz before registering to compete. Prizes will be awarded for the most pythons caught and the longest python caught.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentpython
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details