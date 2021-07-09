© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 9, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
Photo: Ron DeSantis
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The tragedy in Surfside, Florida, is exposing voters to a different side of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as he prepares for a reelection bid next year that could propel him into a presidential campaign.

DeSantis is still the conservative populist who rarely parts with Donald Trump.

But unlike the former president, DeSantis is showing he can tone down some of his most extreme partisan rhetoric during a disaster.

In the two weeks since the Surfside condo collapse, DeSantis has stood somberly with local officials, including Democrats, as they assessed the damage. He nodded in agreement when President Joe Biden visited.

And he skipped a rally headlined by Trump.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
