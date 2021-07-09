© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 Testing at Barnett Park Is Expanded Through July 31 for Residents, Non-Residents as Cases Continue to Rise in Orange County

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 9, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT
Photo: Mufid Majnun
Central Floridians can continue to get tested for COVID-19 through the end of July at Barnett Park in Orlando. Cases are rising in Orange County due to the spread of the more infectious Delta variant among unvaccinated people. 

COVID-19 testing is available at the drive thru site at Barnett Park through July 31st. People can drive, bike or walk up to the site to get tested.

There are no age, symptoms or residency requirements to get tested. 

Both the PCR and rapid antigen tests are available, but only one test can be performed per person.

Online registration at patientportalfl.com is required but appointments aren’t necessary. The site is open 7 days a week from 9 am until 5 pm. 

The tests are free and uninsured people are still welcome to get tested.  

The move comes as Orange County announced its highest daily caseload since May and a 14-day rolling positivity rate of near 6 percent this week.

Danielle Prieur
