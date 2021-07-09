Congressman Mike Waltz Apologizes After Sending Premature Health Update on Officer Jason Raynor

Congressman Mike Waltz is apologizing after he released information on Officer Jason Raynor’s health condition on Twitter, ahead of an official release from the Daytona Beach Police Department. Raynor was shot in the line of duty on June 23.

Congressman Mike Waltz is apologizing Friday for a Tweet he sent late Thursday evening about Officer Jason Raynor’s health condition.

In the Tweet, Waltz says he spoke with Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young who, “says Raynor is speaking and opening his eyes.”

Waltz continues to say Raynor’s condition has improved enough that his mother felt comfortable leaving the hospital for the first time in weeks.





But in a Tweet sent almost fourteen hours later on Friday morning, Chief Young says, “Waltz had absolutely no right to tweet this.”

Young says if the department had intended to provide an update they would have done so themselves and calls the legislator’s actions, “nothing but politics at its best.”





Waltz has since apologized on the social media platform, saying he simply meant to share good news and that he’s continuing to pray for Officer Raynor’s speedy recovery.





The Daytona Beach Police Department released a statement yesterday saying they would no longer provide regular updates on Raynor’s health.

Raynor was shot in the head on June 23 by suspect Othal Wallace and has been in Halifax Hospital since then.