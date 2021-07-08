© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
Photo: Scripps National Spelling Bee
Photo: Scripps National Spelling Bee

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zaila Avant-garde breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Lousiana, didn't show much stress on stage and only struggled with one word.

She is the first African American winner of the bee and only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year-history.

Zaila has described spelling as a side hobby, although she routinely practiced for seven hours a day.

She is a basketball prodigy who hopes to play in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

Zaila twirled and leaped with excitement after spelling the winning word, “murraya,” a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
