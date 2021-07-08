© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 8, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Taylor Friehl
Photo: Taylor Friehl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season.

They beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a series-ending shutout for an NHL-record fifth consecutive time dating to the 2020 final.

The victory came in front of over 18,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall's win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

Tags
Central Florida NewsNHLStanley Cuphockey
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details