City of Orlando Students, Parents Can Get Vaccinated at Seven Neighborhood Community Center Vaccination Sites Before the Upcoming School Year

The City of Orlando is bringing mobile vaccination sites into neighborhoods in order to vaccinate students and families ahead of the upcoming school year. The goal is to curb a rise in local coronavirus cases before classrooms reopen in the fall.

Seven City of Orlando neighborhood centers will act as one-day mobile vaccination sites throughout July and August.

Students and their parents will be able to choose from the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

People ages 18 and up can get either shot.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and must have permission from a parent or guardian.

Pre-registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome at the sites.

The first mobile vaccination site will open at Engelwood Neighborhood Center on July 12 from 2:30 to 5 pm.

At a press conference in Orange County yesterday, Dr. Raul Pino says the majority of new coronavirus cases are in people between the ages of 15 and 34 who are unvaccinated.

Here's the full schedule of clinics so far:

JULY - MOBILE VACCINE SITE SCHEDULE:





Monday, July 12 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 13 – Rosemont Neighborhood Center, 4872 Rose Bay Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 14 – Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, 1723 Bruton Boulevard (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Thursday, July 15 – Northwest Neighborhood Center, 3955 WD Judge Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Friday, July 16 – Citrus Square Neighborhood Center, 5625 Hickey Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 21 – Wadeview Neighborhood Center, 2177 South Summerlin Avenue (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Monday, July 26 – Dover Shores Neighborhood Center, 1400 Gaston Foster Road (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

AUGUST - MOBILE VACCINE SITE SCHEDULE:





Monday, August 2 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Tuesday, August 3 – Rosemont Neighborhood Center, 4872 Rose Bay Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Wednesday, August 4 – Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, 1723 Bruton Boulevard (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Thursday, August 5 – Northwest Neighborhood Center, 3955 WD Judge Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Friday, August 6 – Citrus Square Neighborhood Center, 5625 Hickey Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Wednesday, August 11 – Wadeview Neighborhood Center, 2177 South Summerlin Avenue (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Monday, August 16 – Dover Shores Neighborhood Center, 1400 Gaston Foster Road (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

