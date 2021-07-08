© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Avengers Unite: More Details Revealed About Disney Wish's "Worlds of Marvel" Dining Experience

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 8, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Disney has announced more details about its “Avengers: Quantum Core” dining experience on its latest cruise ship, the Disney Wish. 

The “cinematic dining adventure” will be spearheaded by Ant-Man and the Wasp who will introduce diners to some of the latest Avengers technologies. 

The technology will be displayed as holographic models and scenes from the movies that get projected on screens around the room.

Every table will feature its own Quantum Core which will allow families to virtually shrink objects with Ant-Man and Wasp as they battle an unexpected villain. 

Once enough Quantum Cores successfully complete their mission, the entire dining room will light up with energy pulses.

“The Worlds of Marvel” restaurant will feature cuisine from Wakanda, Sokovia and New York City, home to the Avengers. 

The Disney Wish will set sail on her maiden voyage the summer of 2022. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
