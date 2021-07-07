© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Public Schools Is Looking to Hire 100 Bus Drivers, 10 Mechanics at A Job Fair on Monday

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 7, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT
Photo: Austin Pacheco
Photo: Austin Pacheco

Orange County Public Schools is holding a career fair next week to fill some 110 vacant bus driver and diesel mechanic positions at the schools.

Applicants should pre-register to attend the career fair on Monday July 12 at the Pine Hills Bus Depot. 

OCPS employees at the fair will help candidates fill out an application, schedule virtual interviews, and walk them through the training and hiring process.

100 bus driver positions at all six locations throughout the district as well as 10 diesel mechanic jobs at the Lake Nona, Pine Hills and Hanging Moss garages are available. 

Benefits for these positions include paid bus driver training, retirement plans through the Florida Retirement System, and employee health insurance. 

Mechanics must have a high school diploma or GED, but these credentials are only preferred for bus drivers.

Candidates can fill out an electronic application online ahead of the fair at ocps.net.

For more information, check out the flyer here.

Tags
Central Florida Newsbus driverdiesel mechanicschoolsOrange County Public Schools
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details