Lightning look to be 1st team to win Cup at home since 2015

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 7, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT
Photo: Matthew Fournier

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No team has won the Stanley Cup on home ice since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015. The Tampa Bay Lightning have that chance in Game 5 of the final against the Montreal Canadiens.

Coach Jon Cooper and the Lightning were the runners up when Chicago ended the franchise's 77-year home-ice Cup-winning drought.

Watching the Blackhawks celebrate is still a vivid memory for Cooper, even after winning it all last year. That was in the bubble in Edmonton.

Winning at home this time would afford the Lightning the chance to celebrate that moment with friends and family.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
