First Lady Jill Biden in Orlando on Thursday for Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals in Orlando on Thursday.



Biden will meet with spellers and their families ahead of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

This year’s Bee marks the return of the spelling competition after it was canceled for the first time since World War II during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Eleven finalists will compete for the champion title at the in-person event that will be televised on ESPN starting at 8 pm.

The event is not open to spectators and all spellers and bee officials are required to follow COVID-19 protocols including social distancing.

This is not Biden’s first time at a Scripps Bee. Biden attended in 2009 when the contest was held in Washington, DC.