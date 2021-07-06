© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Amway Center Will Hold A Job Fair on Wednesday to Staff Up for The Busy Summer Season

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 6, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT
Photo: Kat Stokes

All applicants will receive two free tickets to an upcoming event at the Amway Center.

The arena along with several partner organizations are looking to bring staff on to help host summer concerts, family shows and sporting events. 

Jobs are available in a number of fields including guest services, security, food and beverage and cleaning. 

Applicants should bring resumes to pass to the Amway Center and partners like Andy Frain Services, Levy Restaurants, Owens Realty Services, and Reef Parking. 

Interviews will be conducted on-site and on-the spot offers are possible. Candidates can also apply for positions with Camping World Stadium and Tinker Field at the job fair. 

The fair runs from 4 until 8 pm Wednesday at the arena and parking is free in the Geico Garage. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
