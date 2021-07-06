The Amway Center Will Hold A Job Fair on Wednesday to Staff Up for The Busy Summer Season

All applicants will receive two free tickets to an upcoming event at the Amway Center.

The arena along with several partner organizations are looking to bring staff on to help host summer concerts, family shows and sporting events.

Jobs are available in a number of fields including guest services, security, food and beverage and cleaning.

Applicants should bring resumes to pass to the Amway Center and partners like Andy Frain Services, Levy Restaurants, Owens Realty Services, and Reef Parking.

Interviews will be conducted on-site and on-the spot offers are possible. Candidates can also apply for positions with Camping World Stadium and Tinker Field at the job fair.

The fair runs from 4 until 8 pm Wednesday at the arena and parking is free in the Geico Garage.