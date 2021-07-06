© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Storm threat hangs over renewed search at Florida condo site

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 6, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed South Florida condo building is facing new threats from the weather as a tropical storm approaches the state.

Officials say lightning forced crews to pause the search Monday for victims of the June 24 collapse in Surfside, and a garage area in the rubble filled with water. The latest forecasts showed Tropical Storm Elsa moving westward, mostly sparing South Florida.

But the area near the collapsed building experienced thunderstorms, and another day of unsettled weather was expected.

Rescuers were still able to expand their search area. Four more victims were discovered, raising the death toll to 28.

