Searchers at collapse site 'not seeing anything positive'

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse seem increasingly somber about the prospects for finding anyone alive.

They said Tuesday that crews have detected no new signs of life in the rubble nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said search teams continue to look for survivors, but they have not found “anything positive” such as livable spaces in the debris.

While the effort is still officially called a search-and-rescue mission, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said families of those still missing are preparing for news of “tragic loss.”