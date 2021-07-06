© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Searchers at collapse site 'not seeing anything positive'

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 6, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT
Photo: Trym Nilsen

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse seem increasingly somber about the prospects for finding anyone alive.

They said Tuesday that crews have detected no new signs of life in the rubble nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said search teams continue to look for survivors, but they have not found “anything positive” such as livable spaces in the debris.

While the effort is still officially called a search-and-rescue mission, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said families of those still missing are preparing for news of “tragic loss.”

Central Florida NewsSurfsidecondo collapseMiami
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
