No Gas Shortage Expected in Florida As Elsa Brings Tropical Storm Conditions to the Peninsula

Gas prices in Central Florida are expected to rise over the next few days, but experts say that would happen even without Tropical Storm Elsa.



Petrol prices have continued to increase over the past month, as more people are driving and traveling not just in Central Florida but worldwide.

AAA’s Mark Jenkins says the expectation is that demand will continue to climb along with wholesale gas and crude oil prices, driving up the cost at the pump this week.

Jenkins says the good news is he doesn’t expect Tropical Storm Elsa or the aftermath of the storm will lead to a gas shortage, as long as people don’t panic buy in the state.

“The good news and what should provide some peace of mind for drivers is that gasoline will continue to be delivered into the ports and delivered to the gas stations. So there’s no reason to panic buy, just take as much gasoline as you think you need for the coming days.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/mark-jenkins-13002.wav"][/audio]

Jenkins says moderation is key to avoid a gas crisis.

“We just recommend, AAA recommends, that people only take the gasoline that they need. Because so-called panic buying, rushing out to the pump and taking as much gasoline as you can possibly hold, that creates the shortage that you tend to see.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/13003_GAS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Jenkins says the average price a driver will pay to fill up their tank in the Sunshine State is about $3.01 per gallon. That’s a dollar more than last year.



