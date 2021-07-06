© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Building collapse lawsuits seek to get answers, assign blame

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 6, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT
Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm
Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm

The legal fallout from the deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida, is already underway.

It includes at least five lawsuits and a planned grand jury investigation. The litigation comes even as rescuers remain at the site hoping to find survivors.

Twenty-eight people have been found dead and more than 117 residents are thought to still be missing.

Chapman University law professor Denis Binder studies wide-scale disasters and says they are increasingly leading to criminal negligence charges.

He believes the harrowing images people see in real time through the media feed a need to seek answers about the tragedy and assess blame.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
