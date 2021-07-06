Aviation programs will take flight in Lake County this fall

Aviation classes are taking flight in Lake County this fall, including a drone program at East Ridge High in Clermont.

Those classes could lead to certifications and future jobs flying unmanned aerial vehicles.

Eustis High will have about 80 students taking part in an aviation program. South Lake's Junior ROTC will study general aviation and drones.

But the 60 students in the program at East Ridge will take courses that could lead to the drone operator's equivalent of a pilot's license.

David Cohen leads the aviation programs for Lake County Schools. He says industries like real estate and insurance are relying more and more on U-A-Vs.

"This is really I think where our kids are going to get a leg up because they're going to have that additional knowledge as well as the certifications to be able to move right into those kind of jobs," he said.

Cohen says the courses, quote, "really work for high school kids" because they take their lessons outside and fly the drones -- under supervision.