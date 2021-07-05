© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
QB Trevor Lawrence signs $36.8M rookie contract with Jags

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 5, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT
Photo: Upsplash
Photo: Upsplash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed his four-year rookie contract Monday.

It clears the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks.

Lawrence’s deal was projected to be worth $36.8 million under the NFL’s rookie slotting system. It includes a $24.1 million signing bonus.

He will count $6.7 million against the salary cap in 2021. With Lawrence under contract, Jacksonville has now signed six of its nine draft picks.

Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and offensive tackle Walker Little remain unsigned.

