© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials at Orlando International Airport Say They Don't "Expect Any Significant Impact" From Elsa

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 5, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT
Photo: Arnel Hasanovic
Photo: Arnel Hasanovic

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind gusts to the Central Florida area on Tuesday.

Airport officials say they continue to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa. The storm is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Central Florida area this week. 

In a Tweet, they say they do not, “anticipate any significant impact to airport operations.” 

But depending on how the storm tracks, some flight and baggage delays may occur over the next few days.

Passengers should check with their airline carrier before arriving at the airport for any changes to their flight.

The storm comes during one of the busiest 13-day holiday travel periods MCO has seen since before the pandemic. 

The airport is expected to welcome some 110,341 guests on Tuesday and another 111,422 on Wednesday.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlando International AirportOrlandoairlineairport
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details