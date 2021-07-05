© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Counselors work to ease grief over Florida building collapse

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 5, 2021 at 2:27 AM EDT
While hundreds of rescuers search desperately for survivors within the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South in Florida, a smaller cadre of mental health counselors are also deploying to help families and other loved ones cope with the tragedy.

For every missing person, many more lives have been turned upside down as they await word on the fate of loved ones.

It has been more than a week since anyone was found alive, and the emotional and psychological fatigue is taking its toll.

Over two dozen mental health professionals are helping relatives of the missing and the crews on the front lines of the rescue effort.

