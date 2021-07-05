© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
11 possible overdoses reported at Florida behavioral center

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 5, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT
Photo: James Yarema
Photo: James Yarema

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two adults and nine juveniles were taken to a hospital following possible overdoses at a behavioral center near Orlando.

Orange County Fire Rescue told news outlets paramedics responded to a call about a girl possibly overdosing Sunday night at the Florida Behavioral Center.

They took her to a hospital and were called back a short time later to assist with 10 other people at the center.

Officials said the patients had varying symptoms, so it was unclear if the cases were all connected.

The patients were reported to be in stable condition at the hospital. An investigation is underway.

